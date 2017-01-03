Burrowes to be sworn in Monday as newest Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge
On Monday , the Benton County District Court judge will take the oath as the newest member of Benton-Franklin Superior Court. He fills the seat left vacant by Judge Robert Swisher, who retired at the end of 2016 after 16 years on the bench.
