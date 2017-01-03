Alleged shooter in Pasco murder gets March trial date
Simeon C.E. Howard, 34, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court to killing Thomas Contreras De Leon on Dec. 30 in Pasco. Howard is being held on $1 million bail.
