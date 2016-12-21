Tri-Cities Steel Band Association plans Christmas concert Dec. 17

The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association, which includes the marimba group 'Baduku, shown here, will hold a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Richland High School. The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association, which includes the steel drum band Bram Brata, shown here, will hold a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Richland High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.