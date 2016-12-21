Richland veteran calls for Hepatitis ...

Richland veteran calls for Hepatitis C awareness

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Then several years later, after Valimont left Nevada for the Tri-Cities, he got a phone call that stopped him in his tracks. The Las Vegas clinic where he'd gotten the colonoscopy used poor sterilization practices, exposing Valimont and dozens of other patients to Hepatitis C. Hepatitis C can lead to long-term health problems, including liver failure and even death.

