Public service announcement encourage...

Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

This 30-second PSA from the Washington Pattern Jury Instruction in partnership with BJA Public Trust and Confidence Committee emphasizes the importance of jury duty describing it as a right and a "chance to have your voice heard." Participants braved single digit temperatures for the annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run through Kennewick and Pasco on Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... Jul '16 Anchor07 1
News New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14) Jul '16 IB DaMann 12
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC