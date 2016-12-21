Paw Adventure Book Leads to Changing Lives

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, December 27, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated pet author Karen Nicksich 's book Time of My Life , chronicles a story of Anna and her pet dog Dante, who struggled from bone cancer and how his existence become a heartfelt inspiration to pet lovers, who also have to deal with losing a pet and terrible grief. The book is highly inspired by the author's real-life memories of her Golden Retriever named "Max".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.