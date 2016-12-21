New deputy manager named for Hanford Richland Operations Office
Tom Fletcher has been named the deputy manager of the Department of Energy's Hanford Richland Operation Office starting in early 2017. "Tom is a recognized leader and a familiar face," said Shoop and Kevin Smith, manager of the DOE Office of River Protection, in a joint announcement.
