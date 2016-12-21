Larry Haler rings in 2017 with legislative preview Jan. 2
Washington Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, discusses the 2017 Legislature at a public coffee event from 4 to 6 p.m., Jan. 2, at his Richland office, 719 Jadwin Ave. Haler said input from the session helps guide his decision-making process as the state's lawmakers tackle topics ranging from education funding to the state budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC