Judge denies bail for Richland man after threat to decapitate a federal supervisor

William Sajid Quigley, 46, of Richland, is charged with threatening to shoot an unidentified federal official with a Russian assault rifle and cut off his head. The indictment gives no reason for the conflict but attorneys and the judge talked Thursday about a workplace dispute when Quigley appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke for a bail hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.