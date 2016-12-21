Energy Department raises price tag to $16B for Hanford plant
The price tag for a long-delayed facility to treat radioactive wastes left over from the production of nuclear weapons has climbed from $12.3 billion to $16.8 billion, making it one of the nation's most expensive construction projects, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday. The increase is part of an effort to jump start progress on the Waste Treatment Plant, which is needed to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, the nation's most polluted nuclear weapons production site.
