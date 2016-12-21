Crowd hurls racist, obscene insults at Kennewick police

A crowd chanted racist and obscene insults at Kennewick police as they arrested a fugitive and his teenage son last week. Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, police went to an apartment building in the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 to arrest Kenyon D. Brooks, 34, for six outstanding warrants.

