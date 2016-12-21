Convicted sex offender charged for writing girl from Benton County jail
A twice-convicted sex offender has been charged with a new crime for allegedly writing letters from the Benton County jail to a young teen girl about their "sleepovers." He talked about cuddling with the teen and inappropriately touching her on at least one occasion, according to court documents.
