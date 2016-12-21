Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Husband and Wife
One of the most successful partnerships in the Tri-Cities is the husband and wife team of Dan and Sandra Hendry. They were second overall at the Richland Duplicate Bridge Club Christmas party.
