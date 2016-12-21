Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy
Breast cancer survivor Kristina Lord successfully lobbied the Washington state Department of Licensing to amend its policy so cancer victims with hair loss from treatment can use their previous license photo, as long as the person is still identifiable. The West Richland woman's driver license renewal came due in the middle of her chemotherapy treatments in 2014.
