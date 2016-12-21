Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in attack on elderly Richland woman
A man who allegedly tried to strangle his friend's grandmother a week ago remains locked up on $100,000 bail. The charge includes the aggravating circumstance that Pruitt knew or should have known the victim, Martha Turner, 74, of Richland, "was particularly vulnerable and incapable of resistance due to advanced age."
