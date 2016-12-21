A gift-hunting mom may have accidenta...

A gift-hunting mom may have accidentally found her daughtera s twin

Sunday Dec 18

Richland, Washington, fifth-grader Gracie Rainsberry, 10, holds a photo believed to be of her with her twin sister, Audrey, from whom she was separated in China when they were 15 months old. The other photo is of Audrey with her adoptive mother in Wisconsin.

