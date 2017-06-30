Military strike a 'lousy' option but could eliminate North...
Rep. Chris Stewart speaks at a town hall meeting at Richfield High School in Richfield on Friday, May 12, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A military strike is one way the U.S. could respond to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Utah congressman said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorensons Ranch School helps when teens make ba... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|wow
|35
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Richfield, UT (Jan '12)
|Sep '15
|Chance
|7
|deanna nicole meyers madsen (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|patrickthompson
|1
|Review: Top Nails & SPA (Jul '14)
|Jun '15
|meoff
|3
|Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in R... (Sep '10)
|Jul '13
|Haralson
|27
|Homosexuality and Pedophilia are linked. (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Tim
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Richfield, UT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|hitechmisfit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC