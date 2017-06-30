Military strike a 'lousy' option but ...

Military strike a 'lousy' option but could eliminate North...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Deseret News

Rep. Chris Stewart speaks at a town hall meeting at Richfield High School in Richfield on Friday, May 12, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A military strike is one way the U.S. could respond to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Utah congressman said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorensons Ranch School helps when teens make ba... (Oct '10) Jan '17 wow 35
Debate: Gay Marriage - Richfield, UT (Jan '12) Sep '15 Chance 7
deanna nicole meyers madsen (Aug '15) Aug '15 patrickthompson 1
Review: Top Nails & SPA (Jul '14) Jun '15 meoff 3
News Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in R... (Sep '10) Jul '13 Haralson 27
Homosexuality and Pedophilia are linked. (Apr '13) Apr '13 Tim 1
Debate: Romney-Ryan - Richfield, UT (Sep '12) Sep '12 hitechmisfit 1
See all Richfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Sevier County was issued at July 06 at 3:04PM MDT

Richfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Richfield, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC