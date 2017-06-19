USDA Announces $20 Million For Jobs F...

USDA Announces $20 Million For Jobs For Young People, Veterans

USDA ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION FOR JOBS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, VETERANS Jun. 20, 2017 Source: USDA news release USDA and partners committed $20 million in 21st Century Conservation Service Corps partnership agreements to provide 4,000 work opportunities for youth, young adults and veterans up to 35 years old, a move that will help the U.S. Forest Service accomplish mission-critical infrastructure and landscape restoration projects on the ground. The U.S. Forest Service is one of seventeen USDA Agencies.

