USDA ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION FOR JOBS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, VETERANS Jun. 20, 2017 Source: USDA news release USDA and partners committed $20 million in 21st Century Conservation Service Corps partnership agreements to provide 4,000 work opportunities for youth, young adults and veterans up to 35 years old, a move that will help the U.S. Forest Service accomplish mission-critical infrastructure and landscape restoration projects on the ground. The U.S. Forest Service is one of seventeen USDA Agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.