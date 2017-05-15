Rep. Chris Stewart to hold town hall meeting in Richfield
The meeting comes a month and a half after a tense public question-and-answer session held by the 2nd District congressional representative at Salt Lake City's West High School - part of a national trend of contentious meetings between Republican members of Congress and those who oppose the election of President Donald Trump. He is likely to have a friendlier reception tonight in Richfield, a city of 7,500 people about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City, than in the Democratic stronghold of Utah's capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Richfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorensons Ranch School helps when teens make ba... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|wow
|35
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Richfield, UT (Jan '12)
|Sep '15
|Chance
|7
|deanna nicole meyers madsen (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|patrickthompson
|1
|Review: Top Nails & SPA (Jul '14)
|Jun '15
|meoff
|3
|Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in R... (Sep '10)
|Jul '13
|Haralson
|27
|Homosexuality and Pedophilia are linked. (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Tim
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Richfield, UT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|hitechmisfit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC