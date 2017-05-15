Rep. Chris Stewart to hold town hall ...

Rep. Chris Stewart to hold town hall meeting in Richfield

Friday May 12

The meeting comes a month and a half after a tense public question-and-answer session held by the 2nd District congressional representative at Salt Lake City's West High School - part of a national trend of contentious meetings between Republican members of Congress and those who oppose the election of President Donald Trump. He is likely to have a friendlier reception tonight in Richfield, a city of 7,500 people about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City, than in the Democratic stronghold of Utah's capital city.

