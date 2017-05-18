Marine recruiter charged with enticin...

Marine recruiter charged with enticing high school girls

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSL-TV

A U.S. Marine recruiter has been charged with soliciting minors after allegedly sending sexual texts to a pair of teenage girls he met at a high school. Levi Austin Schied, 26, of Orem, is charged in 6th District Court in Richfield with two counts of criminal solicitation and enticing a minor by texting, both class A misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorensons Ranch School helps when teens make ba... (Oct '10) Jan '17 wow 35
Debate: Gay Marriage - Richfield, UT (Jan '12) Sep '15 Chance 7
deanna nicole meyers madsen (Aug '15) Aug '15 patrickthompson 1
Review: Top Nails & SPA (Jul '14) Jun '15 meoff 3
News Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in R... (Sep '10) Jul '13 Haralson 27
Homosexuality and Pedophilia are linked. (Apr '13) Apr '13 Tim 1
Debate: Romney-Ryan - Richfield, UT (Sep '12) Sep '12 hitechmisfit 1
See all Richfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richfield Forum Now

Richfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Richfield, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC