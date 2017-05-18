Marine recruiter charged with enticing high school girls

A U.S. Marine recruiter has been charged with soliciting minors after allegedly sending sexual texts to a pair of teenage girls he met at a high school. Levi Austin Schied, 26, of Orem, is charged in 6th District Court in Richfield with two counts of criminal solicitation and enticing a minor by texting, both class A misdemeanors.

