Man charged in road rage incident and attacking hospital worker due in court

A man whom prosecutors say rammed into and then shot at a couple driving near Richfield before later attempting to stab a health care provider with a syringe, is due back in court Monday. Robert L. Meeks Jr., 38, of Sacramento, California, was charged May 8 in 6th District Court in Wayne County with three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a class C misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.