Man charged in road rage incident and attacking hospital worker due in court
A man whom prosecutors say rammed into and then shot at a couple driving near Richfield before later attempting to stab a health care provider with a syringe, is due back in court Monday. Robert L. Meeks Jr., 38, of Sacramento, California, was charged May 8 in 6th District Court in Wayne County with three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a class C misdemeanor.
Richfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorensons Ranch School helps when teens make ba... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|wow
|35
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Richfield, UT (Jan '12)
|Sep '15
|Chance
|7
|deanna nicole meyers madsen (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|patrickthompson
|1
|Review: Top Nails & SPA (Jul '14)
|Jun '15
|meoff
|3
|Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in R... (Sep '10)
|Jul '13
|Haralson
|27
|Homosexuality and Pedophilia are linked. (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Tim
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Richfield, UT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|hitechmisfit
|1
