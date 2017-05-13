a oeThis isna t Salt Lake!a

Rep. Chris Stewart's town hall meeting in Richfield was subdued compared with the raucous crowd that met him in Salt Lake City last month . Stewart, one of the few members of Congress to hold town halls, spoke to a couple hundred people at a high school in a small Sevier County community Friday night.

