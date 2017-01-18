Public Notice 1/18/17 C

REGIONAL ANNUAL ACTION PLAN ON HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Public comments will be accepted from January 25 to February 24, 2017 on the Annual Action Plan of Housing and Community Development for the Six County Region Program Year 2017. The DRAFT plan may be reviewed at www.sixcounty.com or 250 North Main Suite B12, Richfield, UT.

