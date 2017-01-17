Dashcam video shows car fleeing at 110 mph before crashing
Troopers arrested a Colorado man who they say tried to flee the Utah Highway Patrol near Richfield at speeds around 110 mph. UHP trooper Tyrell Bagley expected another routine day on the job while driving a rural stretch of I-70 between Salina and Richfield.
