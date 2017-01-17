BLM seeks comment on plans for June o...

BLM seeks comment on plans for June oil and gas lease sale

1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

The Bureau of Land Management's Color Country District is seeking public comment on environmental assessments analyzing a plan to offer 23 parcels covering nearly 28,500 acres in the Richfield and St. George areas at a June oil and gas lease sale. Information about the proposed parcels is included in the proposals, which are available for review and comment on the BLM website, www.blm.gov .

