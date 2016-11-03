Utah's national forests begin sale of Christmas tree permits
The holidays are coming, and with that permits will start being issued by the U.S. Forest Service to legally cut down trees from Utah national forests this season. Some, such as Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Fishlake National Park, begin this week.
