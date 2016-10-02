Propane heater explosion severely bur...

Propane heater explosion severely burns Clinton family

Oct 2, 2016 Read more: Deseret News

A Clinton family camping in a cargo trailer near Fish Lake suffered severe burns when a leaking propane heater erupted in flames Sunday. The family of five, ages 40 to 7, all received first- to third-degree burns to their faces and extremities, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

