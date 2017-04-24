The Latest: Mother describes scene ri...

The Latest: Mother describes scene right before crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Darien News-Review

Emergency personnel help to remove passengers after school bus that Tuesday, April 18, 2017, west of Richfield, Idaho. At least 17 students have been taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, after a bus carrying 39 students to a track meet rolled over on a rural stretch of road in central Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Idaho (D... (Oct '10) Nov '10 Mark Corioso 2
Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Nov '10 Debbie 2
Election Who do you support for State House in Idaho (Di... (Oct '10) Oct '10 CJ Haris 1
See all Richfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richfield Forum Now

Richfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richfield, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC