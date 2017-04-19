Police: Serious injuries in school bu...

Police: Serious injuries in school bus rollover

Apr 19, 2017 Read more: Post Register

A school bus carrying 39 Carey Junior High School students and three adults rolled Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26, injuring at least 14 children. Some of the injuries were "substantial," Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said, but none were expected to be life-threatening.

