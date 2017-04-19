All students in bus crash released fr...

All students in bus crash released from hospital

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Post Register

All of the children who were injured when a school bus rolled over in Lincoln County on Tuesday have been released from hospitals. Twelve of the 39 Carey Junior High School students who were on the bus were hospitalized after it rolled west of Richfield on its way to a track meet in Gooding, Idaho State Police said.

