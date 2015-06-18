Accident Shuts Down US 93 & Sends Two To Hospital
Two men are badly hurt after a head-on collision involving a semi truck this morning. Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 93 - south of Shoshone - were blocked off for several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMVT Twin Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Who do you support for State Senate in Idaho (D... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Mark Corioso
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Debbie
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Idaho (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|CJ Haris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC