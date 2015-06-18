Accident Shuts Down US 93 & Sends Two...

Accident Shuts Down US 93 & Sends Two To Hospital

Jun 18, 2015 Read more: KMVT Twin Falls

Two men are badly hurt after a head-on collision involving a semi truck this morning. Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 93 - south of Shoshone - were blocked off for several hours.

