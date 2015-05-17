Big Wood Canal Company Shuts Off Irrigation Flows For One Week
Magic Reservoir, Idaho The Big Wood Canal Company will be shutting off irrigation flows from Magic Reservoir for one week. Water levels are low, but with the recent moisture the decision was made to temporarily shut it down in hopes to extend the season a bit.
