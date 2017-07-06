You think D-FW apartment rents are to...

You think D-FW apartment rents are too high? You ain't seen nothing yet

Dallas-Fort Worth apartment renters who've been pining for a slowdown in rent increases are going to have to keep waiting. Despite near record building activity , apartment landlords continue to dial up monthly rents in the area.

