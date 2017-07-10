More

The Trump administration says Texas has rid its voter ID law of any discriminato... AUSTIN, Texas - The Trump administration says Texas has scrubbed its voter ID law of any potential discrimination and wants a judge who once compared the measure to a "poll tax" on minorities and the poor to resist further action. That stance from the U.S. Justice Department, filed in court Wednesday, continues a reversal from Washington over what critics call one of the most restrictive voter ID laws in the nation.

