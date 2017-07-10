Bobcat Attacks Richardson Family's Do...

Bobcat Attacks Richardson Family's Dog - Again

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

David Dinsmore was watching his dogs in his backyard while drinking his coffee when a bobcat jumped over his six-foot fence. Surveillance video recorded what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 21 min unreals_dad 1,539
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 46 min _Zoey_ 1,134
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,857
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr neighbor 1,955
Testing 20 hr tiffan 3
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 21 hr Rony1076 26
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Tue Funja 121
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC