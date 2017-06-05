Zte Usa Announces Award-Winning Smart...

Zte Usa Announces Award-Winning Smartphone and Two New Devices for Sprint

ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no contract market , today announced three devices for Sprint The award winning ZTE MAX XL smartphone featuring a big battery, big display and better connection with high performance user equipment technology, the Warp Connect hotspot with the ability to connect up to 10 devices through Wi Fi, and the Sprint Phone Connect 4 by ZTE which turns a fixed landline connection mobile.

