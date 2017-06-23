We're Denton Dammit
Celebrity spotted on the Denton Country Club golf course last Friday: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson , the nation's top diplomat, spends most of his time globe-hopping between hot spots. He came home to Bartonville last weekend and was spotted playing a round of golf with local buddies.
