Texas teachers could get a $1,000 raise, but who's going to pay for it?
Gov. Greg Abbott wants to give teachers a $1,000 raise this summer, but school officials around the state have one question: Who's going to pay for it? The salary bump is on a long list of items lawmakers will tackle during next month's special session. The governor hopes the raise will help districts keep quality educators.
