Texas student wins car for perfect attendance
RICHARDSON, Texas - A high school senior in Texas will be driving to college in style this fall, all thanks to his perfect attendance. Toan Tran of Berkner High School near Dallas was one of 82 seniors in the Richardson school district to achieve the feat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|Support 81
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|TrumpSupporter
|9,804
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Doublhi
|98
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|neighbor
|1,725
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|12 hr
|Minister Justin ...
|45
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|197
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|1,126
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC