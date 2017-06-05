Steve Baxter Dallas TX Real Estate Pr...

Steve Baxter Dallas TX Real Estate Property Investor of Oakwood Property Company

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: World News Report

Dallas Texas real estate investor Steve Baxter has a track record for investment property, proving that conscientious renovation can result in handsome profits. I believe in the circle of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 min neighbor 1,744
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,808
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr Franki 101
andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07) Thu Candace Horton 96
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Thu Sandy 25
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Thu Dave Mason 9
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Support 81 9
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC