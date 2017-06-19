Sheffield's Millennium Gallery hosts prestigious art prize this summer
Artwork shortlisted for a prestigious national prize has gone on show in Sheffield in a new exhibition at the Millennium Gallery . The John Ruskin Prize 2017: Master of all Trades brings together work by 26 artists, makers and craftspeople in the running for the award, established by The Big Draw in collaboration with the Guild of St George.
