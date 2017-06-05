See gasp-worthy 30-pound koi fish and...

See gasp-worthy 30-pound koi fish and more on this massive Texas pond tour

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

When considering a water garden tour that offers 41 stops in multiple North Texas counties, how do you whittle down the options to a manageable number of addresses? Do you head to Kenneth and Carol Brothers' Plano house, with its 4,000-gallon pond and charming complement of city chickens? To an address in Bedford, home to Lisa and Kevin Heide, with its chain of five ponds? Lisa Herrick in McKinney constructed her "garden whymsy," as she calls it, on her own. The extra water features, including an antique wringer washing machine filled with goldfish and a fountain made from a farm bucket used to bottle-feed multiple piglets, promise entertaining curiosities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 46 min mean 191
andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07) 2 hr Jon 95
Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15) 4 hr Chris Cuomo 20
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 5 hr Ruth Bader Ginsburg 41
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,715
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 7 hr Princess Hey 443
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 10 hr Princess Hey 1,517
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC