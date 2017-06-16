Richardson's China Town keeping up with North Texas' Asian retail influx
The latest to enter the market is the Good Fortune Supermarket in the China Town shopping center on Greenville Avenue in Richardson. China Town, which is mostly a restaurant row and home to the Chinese Community Activity Center, will also have the region's second 85 C Bakery Cafe.
