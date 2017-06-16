On Point: The battle over property rights in Texas has come down to ... trees?
The strangest political phenomenon in recent memory is playing out right now in Texas: Trees have become one hot talking point. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott added an odd emergency item to his special-session agenda: "Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land."
