Mavenir and 6WIND collaborate on 4G/5G, NFV
Under the expanded agreement, to enable high packet processing capacity and performance across its next-generation telecom networking solutions Mavenir has extended its license agreement with 6WIND to include the 6WINDGate TCP stack. In addition to the 6WIND software, Mavenir is able to leverage 6WIND's Data Plane Development Kit expertise, network software design skills and licensed support.
