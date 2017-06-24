Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson

Dr. and Mrs. James M. Watson of Richardson would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Kathryn Watson of Richardson to Patrick Hodges of Amarillo, son of Dr. and Mrs. David R. Hodges of Amarillo. The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson and a 2014 graduate of University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a 2016 graduate of Texas A&M Baylor College of Dentistry with a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene.

