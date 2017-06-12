High Schoolers Adapt Dark Teen Film H...

High Schoolers Adapt Dark Teen Film Heathers Into a Musical and Earn National Attention

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Some people are calling J.J. Pearce's Heathers a Kidz Bop version, but director Heather Biddle says it's still plenty edgy without the sex and cursing. She says things like, "Well, fuck me gently with a chainsaw."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 hr neighbor 1,800
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sun Kronck 103
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 Sun WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 19
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Jun 10 Cajun 10
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC