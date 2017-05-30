Flooding from Construction Site Damages Richardson Home
The Croalls moved into the home in December. It's located in a neighborhood called Savoy Landing, near Waterview Drive and Campbell Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|neighbor
|1,704
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|9 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|16 hr
|Dal
|1
|Testing
|Fri
|PlanoGal
|2
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dallas886
|53
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,798
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|1,510
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC