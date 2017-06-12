Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
There are 1 comment on the The Shorthorn story from Monday Jun 12, titled Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month. In it, The Shorthorn reports that:
In honor of LGBT Pride Month, the North Texas Pride Foundation hosted its seventh annual North Texas Pride Festival on Saturday in downtown Plano. Children play a fishing game June 10 at the seventh annual North Texas Pride Festival in downtown Plano.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
|
#1 Tuesday Jun 13
Great,,,now you boys can take a squat in most ladies rooms,,
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,824
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|1,519
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|7 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|neighbor
|1,816
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Victim
|3
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Jun 14
|Shadow
|11
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC