D-FW developers bet millions on restaurants to draw a crowd, but will you bite?

1 hr ago

Real estate developers are counting on your restaurant dollars to make up for the decline in retail storefronts that's plaguing the property sector. Almost every new real estate project being built in North Texas has something in common -- they are crammed full of new restaurants begging for you business.

